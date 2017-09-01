



States assemblies speakers across the federation have unanimously endorsed the acceptability of local government autonomy for grassroots development in the country.







The resolutions was adopted Friday, at the Conference of Speakers of State legislatures of Nigeria in Yola, with all the 36 states speakers in attendance.







The Chairman of the conference, Hon. Ismail Abdulmumini Kamba,who is also Speaker, Kebbi State Assembly, said public hearing on the autonomy would be conducted across the country for more inputs from Nigerians.









Kamba explained that, far reaching decisions and inputs is expected at the end of the public hearing, aimed at positioning the country at map light never before.









He also urged the National Assembly to fast track the transmission of the approved Bill on devolution of power to state assemblies for consideration, validation and adoption.









He reiterated the commitment of States Assemblies in pushing forward the idea of devolution of power for sustainable growth and development.









"The state House of Assemblies are ready to push forward the idea of devolution of power in the country.







"We urged the National Assembly to hasten the transmission of the approved Bill to respective state assemblies for input and subsequent approval”.Kamba said.