South East Governors after their emergency meeting today in Enugu issued this statement proscribing IPOBIn view of the prevailing security situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the South East Governors hereby resolves as follows:1. All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East Zone, through their chairman, South-East Governors Forum.2. All Governors of South-East Zone are to ensure compliance in their respective States.3. South-East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.4. We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.5. We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold.6. Accordingly, we appeal to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammad's Buhari GCFR to please, withdraw the military in the Southeast zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order.7. South East Governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and properties of indigenes and non indigenes in the south east.8. We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned to exchange of visits between the Governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect.9. In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South-East Zone within this period. The Governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable.10. We advice all residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses as Government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.11. Finally, we advise our people in the south east to please be law abiding.Engr. Nweze Dave Umahi, FNSE, FNATEGovernor of Ebonyi State/ Chairman South-East Governors Forum