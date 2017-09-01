|The Suspect with one of the severed head
A 16 year girl that gave her name as Iheoma Chidinma from Mgbirichi area of Imo State has been arrested with two human heads.Iheoma's was captured on a video which is currently trending online.
During interogation, Iheoma said they killed two people and the other body parts were taken away but could not disclose where they were taken to.
She explained that she was going to bury the heads found with her.
Some soldiers were said to have arrested with the heads in a sack while heading into a nearby bush.The heads were discovered when the sack was searched.. Investigation continues into the matter.
