The Suspect with one of the severed head

A 16 year girl that gave her name as Iheoma Chidinma from Mgbirichi area of Imo State has been arrested with two human heads.Iheoma's was captured on a video which is currently trending online.



During interogation, Iheoma said they killed two people and the other body parts were taken away but could not disclose where they were taken to.



She explained that she was going to bury the heads found with her.

