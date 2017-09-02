



Yesterday, there was a fire outbreak at the Omole Mansion of Limpopo crooner, in Lagos. The fire which was said to have started from the generator in his compound, affected and burnt a Prado SUV belonging to Kcee. The Lagos state fire service we're contacted but didn't arrived to the scene on time.



CKN News reach out to the management, to ascertain the level of damage and if there was any Casualty, "Well, to God be the glory, there was no case of Casualties. The fire have been put off, situation calm now. everyone is cool. Thank you" said Chidozie, official business manager to five star music





Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known Kcee who was not at home at tthe time of the incident, is currently in Abia state for the celebration of his album, having embark on a nationwide tour of his "Pay Attention To Details" album.