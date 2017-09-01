CP Edgal

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has said cultists will now be treated as robbers whenever they are arrested by the Police, stating that he has ordered policemen in the state to shoot any cultist found with a firearm.



The Police boss identified cultism as one of the major security challenges bedevilling the state, stating that he is determined to put an end to cult-related clashes in the state.



Edgal, who made this remark while addressing security stakeholders at the Area M, Police Command, Idimu, Lagos, warned parents across the state to caution their wards who are members of various cult groups to stay out of violence as he is prepared to deal ruthlessly with any person found to be a cultist in the state.



He also explained that he discovered during interactions with stakeholders at the ongoing security Town Hall meetings across the state that most areas don’t experience violent crimes such as robberies and kidnappings, but suffer from huge cult-related activities, which, he said, had claimed many lives.



Edgal admitted that most parts of the state are currently being terrorised by cultists and vowed to crush them, as he is prepared to put an end to their activities. He said the era where cultists are treated with kid gloves when arrested is over, adding that he will deal with anyone who is caught with firearms or any other dangerous weapon.



His words: “Cultism is currently a very serious issue we must tackle in Lagos State and everyone must be involved. I am fully out to tackle it head-on and I urge parents to warn their children to stay out of cultism and turn a new leaf because I am coming for them.



“The era where cultists apprehended with firearms are treated with kid gloves is over. I have ordered my men to shoot at any cultist who is seen with a fire arm. This is not a joke, parents must take this message home to their children and warn them to desist from all cult-related activities henceforth.



“I have also strengthened the Anti-Cultism Department of the Lagos State Police Command and I have directed them to move all out to track all cultists operating within the state.”



Source:Vanguard