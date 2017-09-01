Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Osinbajo

Ousted Peoples Democratic Party National chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday visited Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sheriff, who is a former Governor of Borno State, arrived at Osinbajo ’s office at about 3.30 pm yesterday.

Osinbajo went into the closed - door meeting with Sheriff shortly after presiding over a meeting of the National Economic Management Team.

Moments after, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie - Oyegun, joined the meeting.

There had been reports that the APC had approached Sheriff to join its fold, but the Borno State chapter of the APC had vehemently denied it.

After the meeting which held for less than two hours, Sheriff refused to speak with State House Correspondents when he was approached.

Moments after, the Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie - Oyegun, also came to Aso Rock to see the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Source :Punch

