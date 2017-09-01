Ezekwesili Oby

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, asking the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, to“rise above pettiness" has triggered a series of tweets from the former Education Minister, in which she described Shehu as incompetent.





"(I am) Well aware of @GarShehu's acute incompetency, so, let me give him another opportunity to study my advice to President @MBuhari and don't rat off,” she said on her Twitter handle.





Garba had berated her for tweeting “about everything but lost your voice on #IPOB's lawlessness”but Ezekwesili responded in another tweet, saying, “@GarShehu's incompetency is legendary."Presidential spokesman". Model of incompetence”



She said in other tweets, "A man like @GarShehu cannot give what he does not have. #ZeroExpectation.



"To a very incompetent fellow like @GarShehu, asking his principal to arise and lead in time of crisis is "pettiness".



