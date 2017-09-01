Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, September 16, 2017 / comment : 0

Ezekwesili Oby
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, asking the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, to“rise above pettiness" has triggered a series of tweets from the former Education Minister, in which she described Shehu as incompetent.

"(I am) Well aware of @GarShehu's acute incompetency, so, let me give him another opportunity to study my advice to President @MBuhari and don't rat off,” she said on her Twitter handle.

Garba had berated her for tweeting “about everything but lost your voice on #IPOB's lawlessness”but Ezekwesili responded in another tweet, saying, “@GarShehu's incompetency is legendary."Presidential spokesman". Model of incompetence”
She said in other tweets, "A man like @GarShehu cannot give what he does not have. #ZeroExpectation.
"To a very incompetent fellow like @GarShehu, asking his principal to arise and lead in time of crisis is "pettiness".

" He wrote an incompetent response to my counsel for his principal, our President, to lead and douse a dangerous narrative”

