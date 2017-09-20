Senate

The Senate on Thursday approved the death sentence for anyone convicted of abduction, wrongful restraints or wrongful confinement for ransom.





In the same move, anyone who is convicted of having aided or colluded with the abductor is to be jailed for 30 years.





In a clause by clause consideration of a bill on abduction, wrongful restraints or wrongful confinement for ransom, the upper chamber unanimously adopted the clauses stipulating death for those convicted of kidnapping and jail term for accomplices.





The Bill, sponsored by Senator Isa Hamma Misau (APC-Bauchi), was presented by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu North) on behalf of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters Senator David Umaru.





The relevant clauses, Clause 1 (3), Clause 3 and Clause 5 (2), alongside other clauses, are aimed at giving wider powers to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate policing of the crime.





Clause 1 (3) of the Bill states that: “Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death.





Clause 3 is the one that provides a 30-year jail term to anyone who colludes with abductor(s).

Clause 5 (2) of the bill says: “Anyone who fails to produce any book, account, receipts, vouchers or other documents, which is in his possession or control shall be guilty of an offence.



