Gen Buratai

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said the country is facing security challenges on many fronts.



Buratai said this at the executive session of the 13th All Editors’ National Conference 2017, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.





The army boss was represented by the General Officer Commanding ( GOC ), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh.





He said, ”Our country is faced with a plethora of threats ranging from Boko Haram insurgency in the North East with several others, such as armed banditry, cattle rustling, armed robbery, sea robbery and piracy, militancy.



