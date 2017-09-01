The Nigerian Air Force said on Saturday it had foiled an attempt by Boko Haram to breach the peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Borno.



The Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, stated this at a feast organised for officers and men of the service at the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri.



Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, had held a grand feast for service men carrying out the counter insurgency operation in the North-east, as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



He disclosed that the Air Force in a joint operation with the army had destroyed insurgents hideouts thereby scuttling their plans to attack communities during the festivities.



"Boko Haram insurgents planned to destabilise the Sallah celebration, but with help of the Almighty Allah and our collective efforts, we foiled their plans.



"Our objective is to protect life and property, safe guard the national territorial integrity and make our communities safe so that farmers can go back to their settlements and cultivate their farmlands.



"We will remain in the forest to protect our people. The insurgents are on the run due to concerted military efforts; the only option left for them is to surrender”he said.



Mr. Abubakar congratulated the men and officers of the service for their dedication and gallantry, saying that Nigerians were proud of their achievements.