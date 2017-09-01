In the mood of Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, Governors of the South east and South south states have call for peace, unity and religious tolerance amongst Nigerians

.

The governors in their separate goodwill messages to Muslims also urged Nigerians to shun hate speeches and collaborate with government to move the nation forward.





The Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, in his message identified unity and religious tolerance as a panacea to achieving peace and development.





Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described unity and religious tolerance as needed for achieving cohesion and peace in any country and called on Muslim faithful to preach peace as they celebrate this year’s Eid Kabir.





He also used the occasion to preach for unity among all segments of Nigerian society which he said has been dangerously divided along religious, political and ethnic lines and called on all Muslim faithful to use the opportunity created by the celebration judiciously.





Mr Umahi further cautioned against various salient and incipient divisive tendencies that have over the years fuelled various agitations in the country and called for equity and justice in every part of the country irrespective of religious, political and ethnic lines.