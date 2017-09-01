Select Menu

» » SALAH CELEBRATION: Gov Abdullahi Umar Freed 350 Prisoners
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, September 02, 2017 / comment : 0


Abdullahi Umar Ganduje , the Governor of Kano state on Friday, as part of activities marking the 2017 Eid el Kabir celebrations, visited Kano Central Prison and Goron Dutse Prison to release 200 and 150 from the 2 prisons respectfully.



Ganduje during the Eid El Fitr celebrations 2 months ago directed that 500 prisoners be carefully selected for immediate release making it the 1st time in Nigeria, a governor is pardoning these much number of prisoners at the same time, which cuts across all categories of prisoners in the state.


A few of those condemned to death and who are serving life imprisonment had their sentences reviewed downwards. The released inmates were also given N5,000 cash each to assist them to return back to their homes in various destinations.

