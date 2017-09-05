A well respected f emale tax expert, Mrs Olanike Disu is dead.

Also known as madam tax,she was reported to have died in mysterious circumstances yesterday, 24 hours after she celebrated her birthday.

The news of her sudden death was received with rude shock, as she just marked her birthday on Sunday, September 3rd.

One of those is ace comedian, Ali Baba who took to his Instagram page to express his shock. Ali Baba was one of the numerous well wishers who had previously wished the late Disu a happy birthday.

CKN News findings, revealed that she died at a private hospital in Lagos, few hours after she took I'll. The family is yet to make any official statement.

Friends, acquaintances and colleagues have taken to their various social media to pay tributes to the tax guru.

Disu, a no-nonsense corporate guru, was until her death, a Direcor at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). She was tipped to become the successor to the former Chairman of LIRS, Tunde Fowler who was appointed Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by President Buhari.