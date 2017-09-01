Okorocha And Nwachi

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has reportedly given Ebonyi House of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, N5.5 million to share within a group, The Igboist, which she manages on Facebook. The group is dedicated to Igbos on the social media platform.



To commemorate his 55th birthday which is on September 22nd, he gave the money for Maria to share to members of the group.Maria made the announcement on her page as well as the criteria to win the money. Some of the comments that followed, however, were very uncomplimentary.



While many praised him for gifting such an amount of money, others went as far as describing the money as a Greek gift and asking him to use the money to pay the salaries of the state civil servants he is owing.