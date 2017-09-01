



Unidentified gunmen last Friday invaded Romantic Bakery Industry in Lafia, Nasarawa State, killing a policeman, Sgt. Eneojo Paul, and making away with two AK47 rifles as well as N2.5 m cash. The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, according to eyewitnesses.





Reports gathered, indicated that the hoodlums went away with the rifle belonging to the colleague of the slain policeman, who was not at his duty post at the time of the incident.





An eyewitness, who doesn't want to be named, said the robbers came in a black Toyota Camry without a number plate and shot sporadically into the air, frightening customers and residents of the area before entering the bakery and stealing N2.5m.





Our correspondent learnt that Paul, who was shot in the stomach, was rushed to Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, Lafia, but died before he could receive medical attention.





"The slain police officer might not have died if the inspector who was said to have gone out for a personal business was around when the robbers came" a source said. It was also learnt that Paul's colleague, whose name could not be ascertained, showed up in mufti shortly after the robbers had left.





It was gathered that the gunmen began their operation at the residence of the Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Board Chairman, Mr. Usman Apkoshi, where they made away with an undisclosed amount of money before proceeding to the bakery.





Speaking to a journalist, the father of the deceased who is a retired police Inspector , Mr . Ikani Paul , said he was at home when someone informed him that his son had been shot by armed robbers at the bakery.





He said residents of the area subsequently trooped to his house to sympathise with him over the incident. "I heard gunshots in the air thinking that there was a crisis somewhere in the area, I never knew it was my son that was being killed by armed robbers, he said.





He called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris , to come to the aid of the family of the slain police officer.





The father alleged that Paul's handset was stolen by the bakery workers after he was shot dead, adding that he was unhappy over the failure of the bakery management and the police leadership to pay him a condolence visit after the death of his son.





The bereaved father said, "I paid N 20,000 for the stitching of my son's stomach; the hospital said they had no place to keep his body pending his burial and so his corpse was kept on the ground till the next day. The management said they would create a space for him in the mortuary"





Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idirisu Kenndy, said the command had already commenced investigation, vowing that the perpetrators would soon be brought to book.





He called on the members of the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums , stressing that “ the command will not rest on its oars until the culprits are arrested. ”



