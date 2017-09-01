o in Rumuorlumeni.



The Divisional Police Officer SP Kingsley Chukwuegwu of Rumuolumeni while speaking to Newsmen said,

In line with the manhunt for escaped ritualist, who escaped from Police custody last week, the Rivers State Police Command led by CP Zaki Ahmed in its renewed efforts to fight crime& re-arrest the escaped ritualist responsible for the death of little Chikamso.The Command has arrested another murder suspect Mr. Prince Amadi aka Uzoma Wagbara who has been on the run for over seven months after murdering one Mr. Dangreen Fulagb“The Commissioner Of Police CP Zaki Mohammed Ahmed has tasked every officer in the command to ensure the re-arrest of the escaped ritual murder suspect Mr. Ifeanyi Dike, meanwhile Prince Amadi aka Uzoma Wagbara will be arraigned in court to face trial for the murder of late Dangreen ofulagbo on the 19th of December 2016”The Commissioner Of Police in his response said, “just as Mr Prince Amadi aka Uzoma Wagbara could not escape justice after almost eight months, so will Mr. Ifeanyi Dike one day face justice for the murder of little Chikamso, he said Ifeanyi Dike is the number one priority right now to the command” The Commissioner Of Police also thanked Rivers People for their understanding and support for the Police in this difficult time.Meanwhile investigation is still ongoing to ensure all accomplice of Mr. Ifeanyi Dike is arrested and prosecuted accordingly.The Police Amb. Mr Bosinde Araikpe who was spotted at the Police Station at time the murder suspect was arrayed to news men said “We call on all Nigerians especially Rivers People to join hands with the Police in the fight against crime in the State as security is everyone's business and Anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike can contact the commissioner of police directly in his office at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters in Moscow road Port Harcourt,We need to be united more than ever now to bring justice, let's stop the complaining & pursue solution as we owe this to our conscience”We strongly believe that the police is at its best in making sure that justice is brought to this case as Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwu will soon be brought to the book