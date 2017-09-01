







Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose , at a yoruba summit held in Ibadan yesterday, alleged that Yoruba elders were the problem of the region because they failed in their duty to protect their own people.





He said, "People can only discard my voice but they cannot throw me away. Our forefathers in Yoruba land tried their best but the present Yoruba elders are our problem. This is our fathers's land and they must defend it.





"We have had great meetings like this that were held in the past and which were attended by Yoruba elders, but after the meetings, the so-called elders would approach the media and said we do not need restructuring. This does not make any sense.





"The war against Yoruba land is from within. We have selfish elders in the land. Through the period when one of our elders ruled Nigeria, he never deemed it fit to honour Chief M.K.O. Abiola, who died fighting the cause of Yoruba people.





"We are fighting for a just cause now but this man will appear on the television and say restructuring is not the way. He put us in the position we are today”





Fayose said he supported the position of the forum and that there was no alternative to a return to regionalism.





He said,“I align myself with what our elders have said but they must fight without fear if we have to move forward. God will help you. There is no alternative to regionalism.





"You cannot blame the governors who are not here because our present leaders have turned themselves to Lions. When the governors want to talk, they roar at them to keep them quiet”



