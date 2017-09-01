



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed 12 issues for discussion when members of its committee begin debate on the political restructuring of Nigeria.





The party had constituted a committee on restructuring headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state with Senator Olubunmi Olutunmbi (APC-Ekiti North) as the secretary, to seek opinions of Nigerians on what should form part of what would be done to achieve it.





At a press briefing held at the headquarters of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Olutunmbi said the committee has listed 12 issues upon which memoranda would be accepted from the populace.





The party listed issues for discussion to include: Creation or merger of states, Derivation principle; Devolution of Powers, Determination of Federating Units; Fiscal Federalism and Revenue Allocation, Form of Government (Parliament or Presidential); Independent Candidacy and Land Tenure System.





Others are Local Government Autonomy, Power Sharing and Rotation; Resources Control and Type of Legislature (bicameral, unicameral, part-time or full-time).





The committee, he said, will conduct public hearing on the issues at specified places in the six geopolitical zones.