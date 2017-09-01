Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has refused service of a copy of the petition and other accompanying documents that informed the commencement of the process of his recall from the Senate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja had last week, while dismissing Melaye’s suit ordered that he (Melaye) be served the documents to enable him prepare for the stakeholders’ meeting for the commencement of the verification exercise within two weeks from the date of the delivery of the judgment.



The Senator had filed a suit seeking an order of the court stopping INEC from commencing his recall process from the Senate.