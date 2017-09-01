Psquare



Psquare's Peter and Paul Okoye have finally split up after years of dominating the Nigerian music scene



Famous Nigerian music duo, PSqaure have split up years after news of their first explosive fight hit the internet and this is sadly 100% true!



LIB can exclusively confirm that Peter has sent a termination letter to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN), demanding for a termination of the agreement between Psquare.



In the letter (which LIB has obtained), he defends his decision by making some serious allegations against his twin Paul and older brother/group manager Jude.



According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned US tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.



He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media, and alleged that they've now been receiving threatening messages.



Peter further accused his older brother Jude of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife Lola. This allegedly happened in the presence of Paul and former first lady of Cross River state Mrs Imoke. Jude allegedly also threatened to bring a coffin for him (Peter) if he ever comes near his house.



Peter aka Mr. P insists that he has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Psqaure group and contract.



