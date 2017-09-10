



The SSA on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has said his principal does not believe restructuring is what Nigerians need.



He made this known while playing host to the Northern Christians and Muslims clerics who visited the Presidential Villa.



The delegation under the aegis of the Northern Inter Faith and Religious Organisations, was led by Bishop Edward Chanami.



Shehu said what Nigeria needs peace for its citizens to go about their businesses and not restructuring.



He said: ”Everyday we read one communique or resolution from one group or the other asking government to review the constitution, restructure.



"First of all, we need peace in Nigeria. Without peace, there will not be development or progress. Ordinary Nigerians want peace so that they can go about their lawful activities.



"Ordinary Nigerians want food to eat. It is not constitutional review and restructuring that will put food on the table.



"It is better economy and this is what the President is doing, trying to ensure that the resources in the country are very well managed.



”A situation where a few people in the past have been taking everything and pocketed our resources and they shared among themselves, that period is over now.”