Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will this week visit London for unspecified reasons after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement on Friday.





The President had spent 154 non consecutive days in London this year receiving medical treatment for an unknown ailment.





According to the statement, Buhari "will transit through London on his way back to the country"

Adesina said Buhari would leave Abuja for New York on Sunday (tomorrow), to join other world leaders at the 72 nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.





The high point of the President's visit will be his participation in the general debate, during which he will deliver the country's national statement.





The theme for this year's Debate is: "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet"





The President according to the statement, will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states, and key cabinet ministers.



