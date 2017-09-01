



The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on his promises.







The group, in a statement on Friday signed by its President, Ignatius Kaigama, said the inability of the Federal Government under Buhari to address grievances among different sections of the country had led to rising tension in the land.





The Bishops said, "In his inaugural speech as civilian president of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, the President sent out a message of hope and of his commitment to national integration and cohesion.







"He said: "Having just a few minutes ago sworn on the Holy Book, I intend to keep my oath and serve as President to all Nigerians. I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.







A few people have privately voiced fears that on coming back to office, I shall go after them. These fears are groundless. There will be no paying off old scores.









"More than two years later, the reality on ground and the verdict of most of our people across the nation – irrespective of religious affiliation, ethnic group or social status – point to the contrary.







The inability of the government to address the inequitable situation in the country has provided breeding ground for violent reactions, protests and agitations, which exploit the grievances of different segments of the country"







The group called on the government at all levels to urgently address these anomalies, and remove everything that smacks of injustice.