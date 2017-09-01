President Muhammadu Buhari says the real impact of coming out of a recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions.

President Buhari, who received the President of Niger, Alhaji Mahamadou Issoufou, at his country home in Daura, Katsina state told newsmen that he is very happy to hear the country is finally out of recession.

He added that the real gain would be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the President said,“Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.”

While commending the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, President Buhari stressed that more work needs to be done to improve the growth rate.

He also said, until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’lives, our work cannot be said to be done.”

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he is delighted to see President Buhari in good health, praying that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

President Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari, including the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.