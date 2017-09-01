Buhari with some State Governors on arrival

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in New York to join other world leaders for the one-week 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

The President was accompanied by Governors Abdul’aziz Yari, David Umahi and Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states respectively.



He was received at the JF Kennedy Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande.





The president was thereafter, welcomed at about 8:30 p.m. at his lodge by the Ministers of Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi, Education, Adamu Adamu, and Industry, Trade and Investment counterpart, Okechukwu Enelamah.



The others were the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril; his Budget and National Planning counterpart Zainab Ahmed, presidential aides as well as members of staff of the Nigerian Missions in the U.S.





President Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement on Tuesday, the first day of the general debate.



He has been listed as the eighth speaker of the 193 Head of States expected to address the General Debate of the General Assembly.



The theme for this year's debate is Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet



The president will also join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and hold a bilateral meeting with the UN chief.





NAN