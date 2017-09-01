Select Menu

» » » President Buhari Arrives London On Medical Checkup
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, September 22, 2017 / comment : 0

Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the UK after departing New York, United States, where he attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.
President Buhari’s media team had said before he left Nigeria that he would travel through the British capital on his way back from US. But the reason for the stopover is uncertain.

"One thing is sure; the trip was to last between last Sunday and next Sunday/Monday" his media aide Femi Adesina told Journalists

"Though he is going to the UK, everything will still be done within the timeframe of the trip,” Adesina told Channels TV.

In New York, the president addressed the gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly and also had lunch with US President Donald Trump.

