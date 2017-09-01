The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not travelling to the United States as is being speculated.



Mohammed urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated via a parody Twitter account and an old NTA news video that President Buhari is travelling or has travelled to the US.



In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister said one of the numerous parody Twitter accounts in his name @Mohammed Lai, was used to disseminate the fake and ludicrous news that claims that President Buhari is due to leave Nigeria for the USA on Monday “to condole with President Trump over the floods in Houston”.



About the video in circulation, he said: “this is a 2015 NTA News video that was repackaged to look current, and to give the impression that the President left Daura, where he is celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, directly for New York,” Alhaji Mohammed said.



He also said Nigerians should disregard any news credited to any account in his name, either on Twitter or Facebook, adding.



“Numerous parody accounts have been opened in my name on the two platforms, when indeed I have no Twitter or Facebook accounts.”