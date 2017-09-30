Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, September 30, 2017


Popular comedian, Seyi Law has made history, in the Nigeria entertainment industry, by been the first and only Nigeria celebrity, to wish his one year old, controversial daughter,  Tiwa a happy birthday on a national billboard.

The Ondo born, star, made this known via his Instagram handle, few minutes ago. According to him, he and his wife, decided to wish their daughter, Tiwa a happy birthday in a special way, that it can be "Bold".


"If you are driving through Marina, CMS you made want to slow down a little bit and watch my darling Tiwaloluwa on her first billboard appearance. Daddy and Mummy say HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOLDLY"  


