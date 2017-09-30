



Popular comedian, Seyi Law has made history, in the Nigeria entertainment industry, by been the first and only Nigeria celebrity, to wish his one year old, controversial daughter, Tiwa a happy birthday on a national billboard.

The Ondo born, star, made this known via his Instagram handle, few minutes ago. According to him, he and his wife, decided to wish their daughter, Tiwa a happy birthday in a special way, that it can be "Bold".







"If you are driving through Marina, CMS you made want to slow down a little bit and watch my darling Tiwaloluwa on her first billboard appearance. Daddy and Mummy say HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOLDLY"





See More Photos Below:







