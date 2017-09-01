



A haulage company located along Ago Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos has traced to millionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwumadike aka Evans.





Fresh facts from this recent discovery indicate that the notorious kidnapper may have more properties and assets than he initially declared to the police.







Reports have it that the latest discovery was made by policemen attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).





Police detectives have since arrested the female secretary, Ngozika Ezeokoyea, found at the truck yard.





Ngozika Ezeokoyea, a former banker, was suspected to have gone into hiding as soon as she learnt that police had nabbed Evans.

Below is her statement:



"I used to work with a bank till I retired because of the poor condition of work. I got a job with CMT motors in 2015.





"Initially, our warehouse was in Apapa till they moved us to 235 Ago Palace way in Okota in 2016. My job was to take note of trucks that go to work, their destination and amount due for each trip.





"The company has eleven trucks and all the vehicles original documents in my possession. The name of my boss is George Onwuamadike and every money is paid into Chinwuba multi trade limited.







"I was paid N70,000 a month. I only knew about it on TV. I did not run away, I only travelled to visit my Uncle in the village when I received a call that I should bring the documents. I was planning to come to Lagos when the police arrested me".







Reports have it that it was Evans who confessed to the police that he used the proceeds from kidnapping to establish several businesses including a haulage company that has not less than 10 trucks.



He was reported to have been using the haulage company as a guise to access the financial networth of some of his victims who patronised the company.







He was also reported to have told the police that four of the most recent trucks acquired were gotten from the N150million ransom paid by one of his last set of victims.