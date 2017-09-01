



A police officer in the Ebonyi State, Donatus Oyibe, has reportedly committed suicide in Abakaliki, the state

capital.





Mr. Oyibe, a native of Ndegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, was said to have jumped into a well on Sunday night when he reportedly went to fetch water.





Residents said he had been ‘moody’ since August 28 when he received his letter of transfer to Maiduguri in Borno State.





A police source said he was among the last batch of Mobile Police Officers recently deployed from the 32 Squadron Abakaliki after completing his tour of duty.





“He was a gallant mobile police officer and had already reported back to the Police Command where he was posted to Operations Department and he resumed duties in earnest before the transfer came,” the source said.





His death was said to be connected with his recent transfer to Borno State after his posting letter was released on August 28.





The deceased’s daughter, Ukamaka, narrated that her late father took a bucket to fetch water from the well but did not come back after several hours and this led to a search for him by concerned family members.





She added that when they reached the well, his bucket was seen but he was nowhere to be found. His body was later discovered inside the well.





When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Ogah, said she was yet to be briefed on the development.





She promised that the command will investigate the matter.