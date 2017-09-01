



A police station in the commercial city of Aba, Abia state, has been reportedly set on fire by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday morning.





The station burnt is identified as the Ariaria Police Station but no one or group has claimed responsibility for the incident, according to Daily Sun.





Meanwhile, members of IPOB have reportedly attacked the residence of Abia police commissioner in Umuahia, the state capital.

Vehicles found in the compound were reportedly burnt with the rampage still on.





Sources say, dead bodies currently litter some areas in the state capital. "They are at it again, shooting our people with live bullets” the source said.





"Aba road, bank road, Okpara square and Isi gate are under attack. People are being killed. Four dead already.”



Source: The Sun