Paraded Suspects

Consequent on the reinforcement of Operation Absolute Sanity on Abuja- Kaduna Highway with additional two (2) units of Special Police Forces by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni to tackle the gangs of Kidnappers that escaped arrest on Abuja – Kaduna Highway and relocated to some roads around Jere to Abuja axis, the above mentioned suspects were arrested in their hideouts and camps where some of their victims were rescued and the listed firearms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.



In the operation that is still ongoing, two (2) different vicious and notorious Kidnap for ransom gangs were dislodged and busted in their hideouts and camps between Jere - Kaduna and Jere - Abuja axis. A total number of thirteen (13) suspected kidnappers were arrested in the operation. They confessed to the offence and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.





The arms and ammunition listed above and other properties belonging to some of their victims, who were rescued from the gang, were recovered from them. Most of the suspects were identified by the victims for being responsible for their kidnap. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other suspects at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation.



While the operation is being sustained, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and commands to replicate same on the highways and major roads in other states of the country. They are also to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide and make sure that detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminals. The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained.



The Inspector General of Police wishes to extend appreciations and gratitude to the communities, towns and villages along Abuja – Kaduna highway for the supports and assistance being rendered in terms of prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed in their localities.



The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country remains unwavering.