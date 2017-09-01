The Suspects

The Nigeria Police has paraded 31 suspects over alleged kidnappings, armed robbery and terrorizing the Abuja-Minna and Abuja-Kaduna high ways.



The spokesman of the Police, CSP Jimoh Moshood who paraded the suspects at Dikko village near Suleja, Niger State on Tuesday, said five suspects died during a shootout with policemen on Operation Absolute Sanity.



He also said the police lost Sgt Shettima Abdulahi when the team came under ambush attack by the suspected kidnappers on the early hours of 26th September, 2017.



He explained that 31 suspects were arrested in their hideouts and camps where some of their victims were rescued.



He added that firearms, ammunition, Army Camouflage Uniforms and operational Vehicles of the kidnappers were recovered from them.



He said in the operation which is still ongoing, four different Kidnap for ransom gangs including those dealing in illegal possession of prohibited fire arms were dislodged and busted.



He said, “Also arrested is a gang that is responsible for the killings of some security personnel on Kaduna – Abuja road and Abuja – Lokoja road recently.”



Moshood said, “Arms and ammunition, kidnappers’ operational vehicles and other properties belonging to some of their victims, who were rescued from the gangs, were recovered from them.”



He said most of the suspects were identified by the victims for being responsible for their kidnap.



He added that investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.



“All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation,” the police state