



Commissioner of Police in Delta state Zanna Ibrahim has ordered the arrest and prosecution of four policemen for alleged professional misconduct and murder.







Ibrahim made the announcement in statement made available to Journalists yesterday.







He gave the directive following report that the affected policemen shot three persons during a child dedication ceremony in Warri.







He gave the names of the officers as Inspector Samuel Imana, Inspector Anthony Nwali, Sergeant Anthony Oniri and Corporal Innocent Ajah, adding that they were attached to Area Commander’s office, Warri.







The police commissioner explained that the officers were ”alleged to have engaged in shooting, which resulted in the death of Elvis Ovie while two others were injured at a child dedication ceremony at Edjewo by Poloko Market, Port Harcourt.







"The CP, who was miffed at the apparently reckless and unwarranted shooting by the police officers, vowed that appropriate sanctions would be meted to the erring officers after investigation is concluded.”