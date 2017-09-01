The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Wilson Inalegwu, said on Monday that a notorious armed robber in the state has been killed by policemen.





Inalegwu said the suspect, identified as Lukman, was killed on Sunday by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obeiba, Ihima local government area of the state.





He said the suspect was shot during an encounter with a team of SARS operatives.





The police commissioner said Lukman was shot dead during a cross -fire with SARS men who came from Abuja to arrest him.





He said the suspect and some of his gang members on sighting the police team opened fire on them, forcing the policemen to respond.





He said six members of Lukman’s gang were also arrested.



