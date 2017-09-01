







It would be recalled that, CKN News had reported yesterday, that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, while addressing a press conference, alleged that, SARS operative have been sabotaging his efforts in the state towards ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the people of Rivers.





On the allegation by the governor, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris has reacted to the allegation. According to him, Gov Wike was only expressing a personal opinion on the security situation in his state.





Adding that, the fact that some of his men were killed in a crime scene is not a justification that, they are Perpetrators of the crime.





The IG however, said police did not have to deny the governor’s allegation that crimes were perpetrated in the state by its operatives, SARS.





Mr. Idris explained that the display of a corpse purported to be that of the police in a crime scene did not indicate that the said policeman was involved in the crime.





"That a policeman was killed in Rivers in connection with the IPOB issue is different from saying that the policeman was involved in a crime.





"You cannot say that the one attacked and killed is the one involved in the crime,”he stated. He described the governor’s comment as a sweeping allegation which“does not make sense to me.





Also reacting to the October 1 quit notice given to some Nigerians to leave some parts of the country, the police chief said there was no cause for alarm.



