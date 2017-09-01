The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of a deceased Policeman who died during an attack on Thursday, 14th, 2017 by suspected IPOB members at Ariaria International Market Police division in Aba,Abia State
The IGP announced a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank.
He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased.
