Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Police IG Announce Posthumous Promotion For Policeman Killed By IPOB,Awards Scholarship To Son During VisitTo Abia
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, September 22, 2017 / comment : 0

 
IG Of Police Addressing Family Of The Deceased
The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of a deceased Policeman who died during an attack on Thursday, 14th, 2017 by suspected IPOB members at Ariaria International Market Police division in Aba,Abia State

The station officer, ASP Cyril Nwosu was killed in the unfortunate incident .
 
The IGP announced a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank.
 
He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased.
 

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú