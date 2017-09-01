IG Of Police Addressing Family Of The Deceased

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of a deceased Policeman who died during an attack on Thursday, 14th, 2017 by suspected IPOB members at Ariaria International Market Police division in Aba,Abia State





The station officer, ASP Cyril Nwosu was killed in the unfortunate incident .





The IGP announced a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank.

