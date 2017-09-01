Lagos CP Edgal

No fewer than 34 officials of the Nigeria Peace Corps were arrested on Friday by the Lagos State Police Command.



It was learnt that, they were apprehended in the Ikorodu area of the state while they wanted to commence a meeting and taken to the command's headquarters in Ikeja.



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous Cole, who confirmed the arrest, stated that the men would be charged to court on today, Saturday, adding that, the activities of the corps was yet be recognised by law.



He said,“Thirty four members of the corps were arrested in Ikorodu yesterday, Friday. They were trying to carry out a function or meeting when they were rounded up. They will be charged to court today Saturday.





"The arrest was based on constitutional reasons and the Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, has warned residents to be vigilant”Security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force , have been clamping down on camps used by the corps across the country.





The police had shut down the training orientation camp of the outfit in Kwara State and Abuja in February.





On February 28, security operatives had invaded the national headquarters of the corps in Abuja, shortly after an event attended by the Minister of Sports and Youths Development , Solomon Dalong, and arrested its national commandant, Dickson Akoh.





Akoh was released on bail , but was detained again a few weeks later at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.



