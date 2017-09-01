



Enugu State Police have confirmed the arrest of Ikechukwu Nnadi Daniel, popularly known as Dan, a suspected member of a notorious kidnap and robbery group called Umu Malaysia.







A statement by SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Spokesman of the police command noted that Umu Malaysia, the dreaded group is linked to various criminal activities ranging from kidnap, robbery, burglary, theft, and murder of several people in Enugu State.







She said the suspected notorious kidnapper, Dan Ikechukwu was arrested recently after an operation borne out of intelligence information in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the area and its environs.







Ikechukwu, now helping the police in their investigations in relations to the alleged criminal and nefarious activities, has been on the wanted list of the police after he was linked with an allege kidnap and murder of one Enechi Ejiofor and one Emmanuel Okeja on December 13, 2016 and January 3rd, 2017 respectively.







“The command has vowed to sustain the tempo of the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in Adani and Nimbo axis of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Nsukka Zone of Enugu State, ” he said