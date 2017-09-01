



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isa Misau, who was declared as a deserter by the Nigerian Police Force last week, has said the Police Service Commission possesses no power under the Act establishing it to summon him over the issue.



According to Misau, the commission was only empowered by law to carry out recruitment exercise, training, and discipline of serving police officers.



The senator added that since the PSC was not empowered to conduct pension verification , he had no business appearing before it for the verification of his personal documents.



Misau said, "I cannot appear before the Police Service Commission. It has no power under the Act establishing it to summon me. I resigned properly from the services of the Nigeria Police Force, following my transfer to Niger State.



I did my documentation before submitting my letter of resignation to the state police commissioner, who forwarded it to the then AIG Zone 7 in line with standard procedure. I have copies of those letters.”



Speaking further, the lawmaker described as "laughable ”the allegation made against him by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that he forged the letter.



Misau a former police officer, explained that his father, AIG Hamman Misau, retired from the police after 34 years in service and died while serving as a representative of retired policemen at the 2014 National Conference.



The senator further explained that he joined the police out of respect for his father who saw the police as a vehicle to promote the public good.



He said he decided to quit the force when he saw that there was little he could do within the system "because whatever ideas you have are limited by your rank”



Misau said his campaign for police reforms had just started, vowing that no blackmail would stop him from ensuring that Nigerians are well served by the police force.