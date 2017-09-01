One Mrs Victoria Amodu, married, yesterday, shocked everyone present during a court session, when she openly accused her investigating police officer of harassing her sexually.





Mrs Victoria, told the judge, that, an IPO at the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Ikeja Division demanded sex from her before she could be released from custody.





Victoria, who gave the testimony as a defence witness, told Justice Kudirat Jose of an Ikeja High Court that the IPO(name not mentioned) demanded that unless she had sex with him, she wouldn’t be allowed home on bail.





However, the mother of four children, Victoria testified as a witness in a matter she is standing trial for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.





Victoria, who denied the allegation, is standing trial alongside one Hammed Isiaka on a six count charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.





One of the charges reads, “Hammed Isiaka and Victoria Amodu and others now at large on or about August 12, 2014 while armed with a pistol did rob one Elizabeth Moses of a cash sum of N35, 000 and a cheque of N1.4m”.

An offence contrary to Sections 295(2)(a) of the Criminal Law No 11 Laws of Lagos State, 2011.





However, while being led in evidence by her lawyer, Nelson Onyejaka, Victoria told the court that she was unjustly arrested by the police on August 12, 2014 at Church Bus stop, Badagry Lagos.



