Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Police Arrests Criminal That Snatched Car With Baby In Ilorin
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, September 09, 2017 / comment : 0

Alleged Suspect Of The Ilorin Car Hijack And Baby

This message has been circulating on social media "Pls help circulate. The vehicle with the following details has just been snatched at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin. There was a baby inside when the incident happened. We are trusting God to return the baby and car. Pls help circulate widely. Epe 168 CF. 

Hyundai Accent. Clean Blue. Model.. Eleg Saloon Car. Eng No..G4FCDU485422. It happened this night. 7th September, 2017"...

But CKN News can confirm the good news that he has been arrested and the baby recovered alongside the car...

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú