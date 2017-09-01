Nigerian Police

The Delta Police Command has, in the early hours of Saturday, arrested two suspects in connection with shooting and killing of four persons on Friday at Abraka market, Asaba.

The suspects, Abraham Ndudi (24) from Kwale and Okereke Ifeanyi (21) a native of Ogbaru in Anambra State, on Friday, were arrested while allegedly hiding in the ceiling of a major hotel in Abraka, Asaba

The suspects had allegedly fled into the hotel’s ceiling in a bid to escape arrest, Tribune Online gathered.

A third suspect, identified as Last Burial, said to be on the run, is being trailed by police operatives to effect his arrest.

It will be recalled that on Friday, at about 10.45p.m, three armed men, said to be in black outfits and suspected to be members of a cult group or Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly fired indiscriminately into Abraka market, Asaba.

Abraka market in Asaba is predominantly inhabited by non-indigenes of the state.

The shootings, according to the police, led to the death of four persons identified as Usman Abdullahi (45), Ali Sidi (70), Ibrahim Zubairu (30) and Hauwa (surname unknown), 22).

Five persons were also allegedly injured and are currently recuperating at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the incident.

He said that investigation had “commenced on the incident with a view to finding out the motive behind the shooting and the possible involvement of other conspirators in the unwarranted shooting and wounding of innocent persons.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, CP Zanna Ibrahim, has enjoined the non-indigenes and indigenes alike not to panic or contemplate any reprisal action as the law will take its course.

While commiserating with relations of the deceased and the injured, the CP assured Deltans and residents of the state, that the police would do everything possible to ensure safety of lives and property.

Meanwhile, a meeting with the CP, his management team and the leadership of non-indigenes and other key actors in the state over the incident was ongoing as of the time of filing this report at the Police Officers Mess, Okwe, Asaba.