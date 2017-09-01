



The Ekiti state police command has arrested one Tope, pictured above, a commercial bus driver for allegedly raping a 200-level female student of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti last week.







According to reports, the female student was returning from the hospital where she had gone to receive medication for malaria when the driver overpowered her and raped her inside his bus along the lonely Ikere – Igbara Odo Road at about 8pm on Sunday Septemeber 17th.









The incident resulted in a clash between the students and the drivers. Police officers were had to intervene after the rampaging students destroyed some buses belonging to drivers in the park where their colleague who was abused, boarded the bus.







According to police sources, the suspect has confessed to committing the crime. After investigations have been completed, he would be arraigned in court.