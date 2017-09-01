



The Cross River State Police Command has arrested one Peter Bishung for allegedly defrauding over 30 people of more than N6million.









It was gathered that Mr. Bishung, who posed as a medical doctor had been hanging around the Ministry of Health headquarters premises at the Michael Ani secretariat in Calabar where he may have gotten wind of information to swindle unsuspecting contractors of cash.









He is said to have allegedly posed as a middle man for contracts especially for the 1.5 million dollars world bank health grant to revitalize the Primary Health care system in the state.









Mr. Bishung is suspected to have defrauded about 32 people of over N6 million promising them that they will get contracts. He is said to have collected a minimum of NGN200,000 from each company profile collected.









He was often found around the reception of the office of the Director of Medical Services in the ministry, Dr. Kenneth Takim, who had asked him to produce relevant papers to prove he was a medical practitioner which he failed to do.









He claimed to be “working with department of medical services in the second floor of the Cross River State Ministry of Health, Calabar,” a source in the ministry told newsmen.









He was lodging at federal heads of parastatals guest house located at road 6, federal housing estate from where he carried out his alleged dubious acts.









"He is on the run because he could not offset the bills he incurred there amounting to almost NGN200,000” the source added.









The Police is said to have recovered the profiles of 32 companies in the same room. And, Police sources say the matter has been moved from the Zone Six Police Command in Calabar and is now domiciled at the Federal Housing Division.