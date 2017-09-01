



Enugu State Police Command has arrested nine suspected rapists who usually attack women during church vigils in various parts of the state.





Spokesperson for the command Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued

on Sunday, said the suspects were nabbed during a night vigil in a church located at Akpasha community in Nkanu West Local Government Area, following a well-coordinated intelligence information.







According to Amaraizu, the suspects usually pretended to be worshippers in the church only to monitor female worshippers going out to ease themselves, and then attack them.







"This nefarious act is done while service in the church is going on, and after the rape, they run away”he said.







Amaraizu said the suspects are currently helping the police with investigations.