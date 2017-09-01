



The Lagos state police command yesterday arrested 8 members of a notorious cult group that specializes in terrorizing the residence of Lagos Island.





A statement by the public relations officer of the command, Olarinde Famous-Cole says that at about 6.30am, the command received a distress call from residence in the area, that unknown hoodlums were engaging themselves and parading dangerous weapons at Evans street Lagos Island.





Upon the information received, police operatives from the command trailed the suspects to their hideout at Federation Hotel located at Andrew street Lagos Island.





The names of the suspects arrested are: Kazeem Kareem 'm' , Belly Akeem 'm' , Ahmed Hassan 'm', Abiodun Hassan 'm', Segun Popoola (a.k.a Playboy) 'm' , Adeyinka Ayodeji 'm', Olanrewaju Sulaiman 'm' and one Sakirat Kareem 'f' were apprehended at the hotel.





During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of 'Eye Confraterbity cult group. They also have useful information of one Rasak Olalekan Kareem 'm' a.k.a Falapa 25yrs who is believed to be the gang leader of the 'Eye' cult.







The Lagos state police command has also declared one of the notorious cultists, Rasak Olalekan Kareem aka falapa arrested.The command says if seen anywhere, he should be apprehended and handed over to the nearest police station.





Meanwhile all suspects arrested so far would soon be charged to court. The police have enjoined members of the public are enjoined to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of all other Plain cultist on the Island.