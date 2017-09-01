The Ogun state police command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Ezekiel Adegbenga, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 7-year-old girl at their home on No.4 Olufunmi Ajayi street Iyana Ilogbo Ota following a complaint from the mother of the victim.

The state police public relations office who paraded the suspect before newsmen, said, "The mother of the victim reported at Sango Police Station that the suspect who is their neighbour lured the victim into his room under the pretence of sending her on errand and had carnal knowledge of her while the Parents are away at work.

Upon her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer SP Akinsola Ogunwale detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. He has since owned up to the commission of the offence after been confronted by the victim"

The suspect has been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and interrogation after which he would be arraigned in court.