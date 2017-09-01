Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, September 24, 2017 / comment : 0

A teenager was on Saturday arrested in Niger state for having sex with a goat.
This teenager, identified as Kabiru Idi, 15, was arrested by men of the Niger State Police Command, Kpakungu Division in Minna.
The arrest was effected after a tip-off from an unnamed source as that was not the accused’s first time.
The arrest has since been confirmed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Babalola Adewole.


"We will not relent in the fight against crime in the state until perpetrators are brought to book. We are determined to make Niger State crime-free,” he said.
He appealed to the members of the public to report any suspicious person or act to the nearest police station.

Source :Punch

