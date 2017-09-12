



President Muhammadu Buhari has plead with state governors still owing their workers salaries to pay up, adding that, it is their only means of livelihood.







He said this is imperative as most of the workers, who have not been paid in months, depend heavily on the salary for their survival.urged state governors to ensure payment of outstanding salaries of workers in their states.







Speaking while hosting the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Buhari decried the situation where workers have their benefits delayed.









He said: “There are Nigerians that haven’t been paid for six months; there are Nigerians that have not been paid their retirement benefits for years.







“I’m appealing to the governors, (that was why we voted money, we borrowed money), please make sure anybody under you, pay them because most of them depend on that salary to pay rent, school fees.









“I would like to convince you that I’m living with the problems of this country day-by-day, and mostly those of the ordinary people,” President Buhari stated.









The president went on to assure the traditional leaders of the government’s preoccupation with securing the lives and property of all citizens.